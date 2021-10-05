Province Identifies 40 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 248, with 17 people in hospital, including four in ICU.

There are 34 cases in Central Zone, four cases in Western Zone and two cases in Northern Zone.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,519,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 732,150 Nova Scotians received their second dose.