Nova Scotia has a record high 426 new cases of COVID- 19.

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 296 cases in Central Zone, 70 cases in Eastern Zone, 35 cases in Northern Zone and 25 cases in Western Zone

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,996 tests.

The province did not provide data on active case numbers, how many people are in hospital or how many have recovered from the virus.