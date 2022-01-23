Province identifies 503 new COVID-19 Cases of COVID-19

There are 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Central Zone has 256 new cases, 76 are in Eastern Zone, 63 cases in Northern Zone and 108 cases in Western Zone.

The Health and Wellness department is also reporting 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Eleven people are in ICU. There are also 83 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. As well there are 119 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admits and discharges to hospital is not available today.

On Saturday Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,063 tests.