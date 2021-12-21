Province Identifies 522 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reporting 522 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 382 cases in Central Zone, 59 cases in Eastern Zone, 38 cases in Northern Zone and 43 cases in Western Zone. There are nine people in hospital and three in the ICU.

Nova Scotia announced 2,590 new cases of COVID-19 since December 15, including the highest daily totals since the pandemic started.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority reported an outbreak at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish affecting less than five patients. As a precaution, NSHA is testing identified close contacts. Testing will be made available for all staff and doctors on site who want to get tested.

As of yesterday, workers administered 1,740,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 792,848 Nova Scotians received their second dose, and 90,369 eligible Nova Scotians received a third dose.