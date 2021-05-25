Province Identifies 54 new cases of COVID-19

There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 102 recoveries. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say 35 cases are in Central Zone, 15 in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone and in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

To date, Nova Scotia has 846 active cases of COVID-19 . There re 72 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU and 58 for people in ICU.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,973 tests.