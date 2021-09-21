Province Identifies 55 New Cases of COVID-19 Since Last Update on Friday

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 recoveries since the last update on Friday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 129, with eight people in hospital.

Thirty-four of the cases are in Central Zone. Twenty-four are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. Seven are under investigation.

There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Thirteen cases are in Northern Zone. Eleven are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are under investigation. There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone, and more cases are expected.

Five cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone. All are related to travel.

To date, health workers administered over 1,486,264 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 714,101 Nova Scotians received their second dose.