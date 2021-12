There are 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province has also recorded 31 recoveries.

There are 33 new infections in Northern Zone, 24 in Western Zone and four in Western Zone. There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there’s evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia has 200 active cases of the virus; 13 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.