Province Identifies 627 New Lab Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials report 627 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 339 new infections in Central Zone, 113 in Eastern Zone, 93 in Western Zone and 82 in Northern Zone. Statistics of the estimated number of active cases are not available today.

There are 58 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit; 10 are in ICU.

There are others in hospital related to COVID-19. Among them, 51 people who were identified as positive upon arrival in hospital but admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care. There are also 108 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital. The number of COVID-19 admissions or discharges to hospital or are not available.