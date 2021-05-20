Province Identifies 65 New Cases of COVID-19

New cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia are dropping. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 65 new infections in Nova Scotia. On Wednesday, the province reported 83 new cases.

Forty-one of the new cases are in Central Zone, fifteen are in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

One of the cases in Central Zone involves a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care facility in Dartmouth. A second case is being reported in Eastern Zone involving a staff member of My Cape Breton Home for Seniors in North Sydney. Residents and staff at both facilities are being tested. Most residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19.

Active cases of the virus are also falling. There are currently 1,143 active cases, 119 fewer cases than Wednesday. There are fewer people in hospital with COVID-19. Health officials say 87 are hospitalized including 20 in ICU.