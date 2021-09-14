Province Identifies 66 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 66 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 18 recoveries.

That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 173, four people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

Sixty-one of the new cases are in Northern Zone. Fifty-nine are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined group in Northern Zone. Provincial Health officials say most of the group is unvaccinated, so more cases are expected.

Five new infections are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel.

There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,543 tests.

To date, 1,471,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those 706,246 have received their second dose.