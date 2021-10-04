Province Identifies 86 New Cases of COVID-19 since Last Update on October 1st

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries since the last update on October 1, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 231, with 16 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

There are 67 cases in Central Zone, 13 cases in Western Zone, five cases in Northern Zone and one case in Eastern Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of yesterday, Health care workers administered over 1,515,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 730,126 Nova Scotians received their second dose.