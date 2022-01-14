Province identifies 891 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19

The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting six new COVID-19 hospital admissions and six discharges. There are 57 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU. There are also 52 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer required specialized care. There are also 105 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

There are 891 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Central Zone has 534 new infections, 198 in Eastern Zone, 77 in Northern Zone and 82 in Western Zone.

There are 6,648 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia