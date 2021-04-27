Province identifies 96 New Cases of COVID-19

It’s another record day for new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Health and Wellness Department officials have announced there are 96 new infections, surpassing Monday’s record for the highest single day total of new cases at 66.

There are 90 new cases in Central Zone, three in Eastern Zone, one in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

The number of active cases of the virus now stands at 419. That’s also a record for the highest number of active cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the province.