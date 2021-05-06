Province identifies a record 182 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That is the highest single day total of new cases since the pandemic began. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 155 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and four in Western Zone.

Two of the cases in Central Zone involve a staff member and resident of the Clarmar Residential Care Facility, a residential care home in Dartmouth. It is the third staff member and third resident of the facility to test positive.

There are 1,309 active cases of the virus. Of those, 45 are in hospital, including 9 in ICU.

There is community spread in Central Zone. Health officials are monitoring closely for community spread in the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones.