Province identifies Eight New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 32, with one person in the ICU.

Six of the cases are in Central Zone. Five are related to travel and one is under investigation.

One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,418,472 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 668,653 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.