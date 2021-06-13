Province Identifies Eight New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has eight new cases of COVID-19. There are also eleven recoveries.

Four new cases are in Central Zone; two are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation. One is Central Zone is connected to Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two new cases are in Western Zone and are related to travel.

There are 140 active cases of the virus; 10 people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5.041 tests.