Province Identifies Nine New cases of COVID-19

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also six recoveries.

All the new infections are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

There are 25 active cases of the virus, one person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,710 tests on Tuesday.

To date, 1,414.357 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those 665.349 Nova Scotias have received their second dose.