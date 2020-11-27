Province identifies nine new cases of COVID-19

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say all the new infections are in the Central Zone. One new case, identified today, is at Bedford South School, a pre-primary to grade 4 school. The person is not in school today and is self-isolating. Public Health will be in touch with close contacts as part of their investigation. That school will be closed for cleaning and contact tracing until at least Wednesday.

There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,109 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday. The province is also introducing ongoing voluntary testing to monitor, reduce and prevent the spread of the virus in long-term care. Volunteers, designated caregivers and employees providing direct care to residents will be tested every two weeks.

The province has also announced it is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians. The new order will take effect at noon Sunday and extend to noon on Sunday, December 13th