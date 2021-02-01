Province Identifies One New Case of COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. The person is self-isolating as required.

There are 10 active cases of the virus. Two of those cases are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Premier Stephen McNeil says it is always a good day when there’s a low number of new cases, but he cautioned Nova Scotians not to let their guard down. He says the virus is always looking for an opportunity to spread. McNeil points out that means we all must continue to follow all the public health protocols to protect each other.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 931 tests on Sunday.