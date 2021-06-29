Province Identifies One New Case of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and seven recoveries, bring the provincial total of active cases to 51.

The case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of yesterday, 898,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 193,200 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.