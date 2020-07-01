Province Identifies One New Case of COVID-19; Warns of Potential COVID-19 Exposure on a Toronto to Halifax Flight

One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health officials say the

new infection, in the Central Zone is a Nova Scotian who travelled outside Canada. That raises the number of cases of COVID-19 in the province to date at 1,063. There have been 998 Nova Scotians who have recovered from the virus, 63 have died. There are two active cases of the virus in the province.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the new cases this week show that COVID-19 is still very much here. He urged residents to continue to follow public health directives and advice, look out for fellow Nova Scotians and take measures to keep COVID-19 under control.

Meantime, Nova Scotia Health Authority Public Health is advising passengers who were on a WestJet flight on June 26th may have been exposed to COVID-19. The flight, WS248 left Toronto at 10 am and landed in Halifax at 1:04 pm.

Public Health says while anyone on that flight could have been exposed, passengers in rows 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 in seats A to C are more likely to have close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to contact 811 for advice.

Anyone who was exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to 14 days after. That would be up to and including July 10th. Those on the flight should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.