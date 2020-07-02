Province Identifies One New COVID-19 Infection

For the third day in a row, Provincial Health officials have identified a COVID-19 infection that is

travel related. The new infection, in the Western Zone, is an individual who is in Nova Scotia as a temporary foreign worker. They have been self-isolating since arriving in the province. That raises the total number of cases of the virus to date at 1,064. There are three active cases of the virus; 998 people have recovered from the virus, 63 have died.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the new case highlight the importance of following public health directives, particularly the 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival in the province. He says the directives are in place to protect us, and asked Nova Scotians to continue to take care ans respect all the rules.