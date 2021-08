There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the last time statistics were updated on Friday. Four of the cases are in Central and two are in Western Zone, all related to travel. The remaining one case, in Northern Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There have been four recoveries.

The number of active cases of the virus now stands at 16.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,489 tests on Friday, 2,430 tests on Saturday and 1,673 tests on Sunday.