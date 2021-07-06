Province Identifies Seven New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has seven new cases of COVID-19. There are also eight recoveries.

Six of the new infections are in Central Zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.

The other case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The close contacts are part of a linked group of families and do not represent community spread.

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19, two people are in hospital.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3.146 tests.