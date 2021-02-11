Province identifies Two New Cases of COVID-19

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the two new infections are in Central Zone and related to previously reported cases. Both are self-isolating as required. That raises the number of active cases of the virus to 11.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the news that two more cases of a UK variant in the province last month is another reminder that Nova Scotians must remain vigilant in the battle against the virus. The two cases were identified by the National Microbiology Lab on Wednesday. Both were cases tested in Central Zone in January. This brings the total number of cases involving the UK variant to three. The lab also confirmed a South African variant of the virus, tested in December.

The province completed 1,488 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.