Province Identifies Two New Cases of COVID-19

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say the two new cases are in Eastern Zone and both are related to travel. The province’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates two active cases of COVID-19 in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. There are no active cases in Inverness, Victoria, Richmond and Cape Breton Counties.

There have been six recoveries from the virus, lowering the number of active cases of COVID-19 to nine.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,243 tests.

To date, more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 569,593 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.