Province identify 110 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 155 recoveries.

There are 83 new cases in Central Zone, 12 in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and six in Northern Zone.

Eight patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QE11 Health Sciences Centre in Halifax have been identified as positive for COVID-19. They have been transferred to a COVID-19 unit. The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.

There are 1,572 active cases of the virus; 85 people are in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,205 tests on Thursday.