Province Imposes New Restrictions to Contain the Spread of COVID-19

With COVID-19 case number continuing to rise, the province installed further restrictions starting

tomorrow. They will remain in place until at least January 12.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston made the announcement during a briefing hosted via video conference earlier today.

Physical distance of two metres is required indoors and outdoors, except among people in the same household or a consistent social group of up to 10 people. Masking is still required.

Informal indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people from the same household or consistent social group.

Only virtual events are allowed with no in-person events such as festivals, special events, sports games or tournaments, or arts and culture performances.

There is a limit for sports practices and training of 10 participants indoors and 25 outdoors.

There is a gathering limits of 25 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 50 people indoors and outdoors for social gatherings, regular faith services, wedding ceremonies, funeral ceremonies and their associated visitation, movie theatres, and meetings and training hosted by a recognized business or organization.

Retail businesses, malls, museums, libraries and recreation and leisure businesses and organizations can operate at 50 per cent capacity with physical distance.

Fitness and recreation facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity with physical distance.

Personal services like hair salons can operate at the maximum capacity possible with physical distancing but cannot offer services that require removing masks

Food establishments and liquor-licensed establishments can operate at 50 per cent capacity. They must stop dine-in service at 11 p.m. and close by midnight but takeout, drive-thru and delivery can operate later.

As for Long term care, there is a limit of two visitors at a time with long-term care residents and it must be the same two visitors all the time. The province strongly recommends visitors have a rapid test within 24 hours of the visit if possible.