Province Imposes Restrictions in Halifax Area to contain Spread of COVID-19

Premier Stephen McNeil says the second wave of COVID-19 is here.

The province announced 37 new active cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the provincial total

of active cases to 87. The majority of the new cases are in the Halifax regional municipality, with one case in the Northern zone and one in the Western zone.

For Halifax, those measures include changing the gathering limit in public to five or up to the number of members of an immediate family in a household, restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for in-person dining but may provide take-out or delivery, the pausing of organized sports, recreational, athletic, arts and cultural activities, and faith-based activities, and the closure of gyms, libraries, and gaming establishments. There are also stronger enforcement of illegal gatherings, including ticketing all attendees.

Across the province, there will be no visitors except volunteers and designated caregivers to long-term care facilities and Adult Residential Centres and Regional Rehabilitation Centres licensed by the Department of Community Services, sports teams are restricted to local or regional play only, and no extracurricular activities between schools.

Staff, volunteers and designated caregivers at long-term facilities in HRM will undergo voluntary, bi-weekly testing.

The new restrictions come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and continue for two weeks until midnight Dec. 9, with a possibility of extension. All Nova Scotians are asked to avoid non-essential travel to other parts of Atlantic Canada and western and central HRM.