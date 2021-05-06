Province Imposes Visitor Restrictions at Medical Facilities

The province is reminding residents of the visitor restrictions at its facilities aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Effective this week, there’s a limit of two designated support persons per day and only one at a time for palliative care and other patients nearing end of life, patients receiving medical assistance in dying, and children under 18 admitted to hospital.

One designated support person is permitted for labour and birth and children under 18 in outpatients.

One designated support person per week is allowed for hospital inpatients and outpatients; including patients arriving for cancer care, emergency and ambulatory clinics, appointments or procedures. NSHA is asking support people in these instances to only come in if there is a need for support for physical, emotional, intellectual, or cognitive conditions.

Andrew Heighton, director of COVID-19 response for Eastern Zone Nova Scotia Health, said the NSHA is trying to keep covid numbers in the province down.

These restrictions are in place for at least two weeks.