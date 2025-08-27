Province Increases August Payments Annually to Nova Scotians on Income Assistance for Back To School Costs

Families in the province receiving income assistance will see an increase in their August payments annually to help with back to school costs.

Last year, government announced a one-time increase to the benefit to help recipients on income assistance offset some of the costs associated with back to school. That increase is now being made permanent.

Opportunities and Social Development Minister Scott Armstrong says this support helps ease some of the financial pressure that income assistance clients face and givens them a better chance to thrive.

The amounts to those eligible include $100 for each child aged five to 12 and $200 for each child aged 13 to 18.