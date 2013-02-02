Province introduces legislation to consolidate the Town and County of Antigonish

The provincial government introduced legislation this afternoon to allow for the consolidation of the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

In October 2022, both municipal councils passed motions to request that the provincial government consolidate the two municipalities through special legislation. The councils confirmed the request on January 30.

The legislation addresses transitional matters and outlines the appointment of a transition co-ordinator and establishment of a transition co-ordinating committee, as well as the responsibilities of both the co-ordinator and committee.

The co-ordinating committee will consist of the transition co-ordinator, the mayor and deputy mayor of the town, and the warden and deputy warden of the county.

Speaking after the introduction of the legislation, Municipal Affairs minister John Lohr explained following the introduction and first reading of the legislation, it will receive a second reading before moving to a law amendmends committee, then a third and final reading.

Upon dissolution of the Town of Antigonish, residents will become part of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

A release from the government states the consolidation will be completed by November 1. With a municipal election set for October, Lohr said the councillors elected in Antigonish in October will represent the consolidated municipality. He said the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board will determine the districts for the consolidated municipality in the coming months.