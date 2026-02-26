Province Introduces Legislation to Create Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay Riding to Improve effective representation of the Acadian region of Chéticamp and area

The provincial government has introduced legislation to create a new exceptional riding called Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay out of the existing Inverness riding.

Amendments to the House of Assembly Act will implement the recommendations of the 2025 Electoral Boundaries Commission, which released its final report at the end of last month. The commission said the new riding will improve the effective representation of the Acadian region of Chéticamp and area.

The current electoral district of Inverness will divide in two: Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay, having 3,889 electors and a by-election will be held to choose the MLA, and Inverness, having 10,609 electors to be represented by the current MLA for Inverness until the next general election.