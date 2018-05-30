Province Investigating after Several St. FX Buildings Evacuated Monday

Provincial Labour Department officials are investigating after St. FX University’s Oland Centre, the Aquatic Centre and the Keating Centre were evacuated Monday.

Two Aquatic Centre employees were taken to hospital and a third went home not feeling well. Department officials say the incident appears to involve carbon monoxide poisoning.

Stop work orders were issued to St. FX and Bird Construction; to evacuate the building and develop a plan to ensure gasses from internal combustion engines don’t make their way into the building.

Bird was also issued an unrelated stop work order for an excavation trench that didn’t have the proper sloping requirements.