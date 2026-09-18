Province invites applications for Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities Program

The province has opened applications for the new Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities (STORM) program, providing $1.9 million to help municipalities improve stormwater planning, understand flood risks and strengthen local resilience.

Support eligible projects include technical data collection such as hydrological modelling, mapping, and hazard identification; planning and feasibility studies; asset management initiatives; and updates to bylaws, design standards and stormwater governance models.