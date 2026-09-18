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Province invites applications for Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities Program

Sep 18, 2026 | Regional News

The province has opened applications for the new Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities (STORM) program, providing $1.9 million to help municipalities improve stormwater planning, understand flood risks and strengthen local resilience. 
 
Support eligible projects include technical data collection such as hydrological modelling, mapping, and hazard identification; planning and feasibility studies; asset management initiatives; and updates to bylaws, design standards and stormwater governance models. 
 
The program is open to all municipalities, towns and villages, and they can apply individually or as partners. Individual applications can receive up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs, and joint applications can receive up to 75 per cent. 

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Gasoline and Diesel Prices rise by 6 Cents a Litre

Sep 18, 2026

The price at the pump took a big jump. The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight. Gas rose by 6 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.97.3 to $2.00.2 in the eastern mainland and Port...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.