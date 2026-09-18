Province invites applications for Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities Program
Sep 18, 2026 | Regional News
The province has opened applications for the new Stormwater Transformation Optimization and Resilience for Municipalities (STORM) program, providing $1.9 million to help municipalities improve stormwater planning, understand flood risks and strengthen local resilience.
Support eligible projects include technical data collection such as hydrological modelling, mapping, and hazard identification; planning and feasibility studies; asset management initiatives; and updates to bylaws, design standards and stormwater governance models.
The program is open to all municipalities, towns and villages, and they can apply individually or as partners. Individual applications can receive up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs, and joint applications can receive up to 75 per cent.