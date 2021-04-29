Province is Developing a Support Package for Businesses

During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Iain Rankin said the province is working on a

support package for businesses.

Rankin said he knows some business owners are frustrated with having to close. Rankin said he understands people’s livelihoods are at stake but the restrictions are necessary to slow the spread and keep people safe.

While Thursday’s case numbers are down slightly, the premier said the numbers can fluctuate. He pointed to the increase in testing, with the province able to testing around 15,000 people a day. As long as the vaccine supply holds, Rankin said there will be an opportunity for every Nova Scotian to get a shot by June.