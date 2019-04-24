Province Issues Terms of Reference for Northern Pulp’s Focus Report

Northern Pulp now knows what the province wants out of a required focus report regarding the mill’s proposal of a new effluent treatment facility.

Northern Pulp registered their replacement treatment facility for environmental assessment on February 7. On March 29, then Environment Minister Margaret Miller announced a focus report was required before she will make a decision. On Tuesday, the province issued the terms of reference for the preparation of the focus report.

Among the list of items the province says must be included in the focus report are public, Mi’kmaq, and government engagement, a complete physical and chemical characterization of the expected effluent, baseline studies for the marine environment in the vicinity of the proposed marine outfall location, studies for fish and shellfish tissue, and a human health risk assessment.

The mill has one year to submit the report.