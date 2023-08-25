Province Launches Awareness Campaign as Hurricane Season Reaches Peak

Nova Scotia is entering the height of hurricane season and the provincial government is launching an awareness campaign with advice and information people can use to protect themselves and their properties before a hurricane or tropical storm happens.

A hurricane’s strong winds and heavy rain can cause power outages, storm surges, flooding and property damage. People can get ready in advance by

— having an emergency kit with food, water, medications, important documents and supplies to last for several days

— preparing property by trimming trees, securing loose items, and clearing gutters and storm drains

— making a plan for their families now, before one is needed.

The awareness campaign will include radio, print and online ads over the next four weeks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of an active hurricane season this year and reminding Nova Scotians to closely monitor the WeatherCAN mobile app, the Canadian weather web site, or its other weather channels for official hurricane alerts.