Province Launches New Fund for Supporting Companies proposing Large-Scale Projects in the Seafood and Agriculture Sectors

The Province has announced the $4.71 million Nova Scotia Seafood and Agriculture Strategic Investment Fund , with the aim of supporting companies proposing large-scale projects that boost productivity and help their business expand. The projects could involve adopting new technology, changing how they do business, or finding new markets for their products. Funded projects must be completed by January 2027.





Perennia, a provincial development agency with a mission to support growth, transformation and economic development in Nova Scotia’s agriculture, seafood and food and beverage sectors, will manage the fund.