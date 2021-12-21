Province Looks to Attract More Trades People and Health Care Workers

The province is launching a recruitment campaign to attract more workers in health care and skilled trades.

In a release, government says the campaign is part of a larger strategy to double the current population to two million people by 2060; adding an average 25,000 more people to Nova Scotia each year.

The Nova Scotia government will establish a team of navigators to connect health care professionals and tradespeople with the information they need to move here. The province will return provincial taxes on the first $50,000 of income for workers aged 30 years of age and under in designated trades. The campaign will also include radio, TV, billboard and digital adverstising.

The province is also re-launching its Work from Nova Scotia campaign, encouraging Canadians who work remotely to relocate to the province for longer stays.