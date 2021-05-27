Province makes changes to Liquor Licensing Regulations to assist Restaurant and Bar Industry

The province announced it is amending Liquor Licensing Regulations to help the restaurant and bar industry while also making sure protections are still in place for the safe and responsible sale and consumption of alcohol.

Restaurants and bars now have the option to include cocktails and mixed drinks for delivery or take-out with food orders while the state of emergency order is in effect.

The new regulations allow for more choices for home delivery and take-out of alcohol with food orders. The changes went into effect on Wednesday, giving bars and restaurants the option to: expand the list of alcoholic beverages allowed with food orders to include manufactured ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. The new rules also increase the value of a bottle of wine allowed with a home delivery to more than three times the cost of the food order to allow higher-end wines to be sold with food purchases.