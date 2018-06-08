Province moving forward to address Broadband Gaps in Rural Areas

broadband in rural Nova Scotia. Business Minister Geoff MacLellan says the province is taking steps to address gaps inbroadband in rural Nova Scotia.

It’s estimated some 72,000 Nova Scotia households don’t have access to high speed internet. A commissioned report for the province suggests that 95 per cent of homes still without high speed could be reached through fibre op, the remainder through a satellite delivered signal.

MacLellan says the province has committed $120 million this year for the project, with hopes it will leverage federal government and private sector funding.

The report, prepared by Brightstar Canada, estimates it would take five years to build the initial infrastructure, and another five years for upgrades.