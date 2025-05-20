Province Now Offers Shingles Vaccine Free to Nova Scotians aged 65 and older

Starting today, Nova Scotians aged 65 and older can book their free shingles vaccine appointment. The first appointments are May 28th.

Premier Tim Houston says across Canada, nearly one in three people develop shingles, despite the availability of the vaccine. Houston says that’s why the PC government is delivering on its promise of removing barriers to access and making the vaccine free.

The vaccine normally costs about $400. Nova Scotians can book an appointment by calling their primary health care provider or novascotia.ca/routinevaccine.

Shingles is a viral infection that can be extremely painful; burning skin rash and nerve pain that can last 90 days or more. Anyone who had chickenpox or has been exposed to the virus is at risk of developing shingles later in life.