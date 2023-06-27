Province Offers $6.4 million towards Seawall Trail in Northern Inverness County

The Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage has announced

$6.4 million in funding for the design and construction of the nearly 50-kilometre Seawall Trail, including huts and bridges, as well as marketing, communications and engagement with local Mi’kmaw communities in the traditional district of Unama’kik (Cape Breton).

The trail is located within the Polletts Cove-Aspy Fault Wilderness Area north of the Cabot Trail. Visitors will have options for multi-day and shorter wilderness hikes and opportunities for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

A release from the government states the Municipality of the County of Inverness is leading the Seawall Trail project, while a project steering committee, co-chaired by the municipality and Seawall Trail Society, will provide guidance as the project progresses. The society was formed in 2014 to develop northern Cape Breton’s natural walking assets