Province offers Assistance to Service Sector Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdowns

The provincial government is offering some tax relief to businesses in the service sector.

Premier Iain Rankin has announced a $7 million rebate program to help the service sector hurt by pandemic shutdowns.

Rankin says near 3,300 businesses are eligible for the rebate, including dine-in restaurants and bars, gym and fitness centres, hair salons and barber shops, spas, nail salons and body-art establishments.

Rankin says while the rebate may be based on property taxes, it’s designed to help business owners in support any aspect of their operation, including hiring staff, paying bills or ordering supplies.