Province offers disaster assistance to Nova Scotians Impacted by Heavy Rains in late November

The province is offering disaster financial assistance to Nova Scotians who sustained damage not covered by insurance from the heavy rain and windstorm November 22nd to 24th. Hardest hit by the storm were Antigonish, Inverness and Victoria Counties.

Municipal Affairs minister John Lohr says the program will help municipalities, small businesses, not-for-profit groups and residents. It will assist those with uninsurable losses of up to $200,000 per household. There is no deductible.

The Canadian Red Cross will provide emergency funding on behalf of the Province to a list of identified, eligible households. Laura McNamara with the Red Cross says that would include residents of a mobile home park in Antigonish that was flooded.

MacNamara says most of the residents of the mobile home park in Antigonish have returned home or found alternative housing. She says the Red Cross continues to support two families that haven’t found a place to stay.

Applications are available online and at Access Nova Scotia Centres, MLA and municipal offices and by calling 211.