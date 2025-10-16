Province Offers Free Doses for Protection against RSV to Infants under Eight Months

Infants under eight months can now get free protection against RSV.

The Nova Scotia Health Department says the program for infants will be offered every year during RSV season, typically from late fall to spring It began Wednesday and continues until the end of April in 2026.

Newborns will be offered the dose before being discharged from hospital. Other eligible infants can receive their dose from their primary care provider or public health.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that can lead to severe complications, particularly in infants and older adults.

The province began offering RSV vaccine to adults aged 75 and older in September. There are also existing RSV immunization programs for adults in long-term care and children under two with certain health conditions.