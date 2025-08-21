Province Offers More Assistance to Farmers Seeking to Increase Water Supply

The province is providing more support for farmers looking to increase their water supplies.

The Nova Scotia Government committed an additional $475,000 under the On-Farm Water Management Program to support water projects like wells and ponds on farms. The funds will cover all existing eligible applications and allow for a second call for applications under the program.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said everyone recognizes the significant impacts of the current dry conditions are having on the agricultural industry.

Morrow called it an incredibly difficult time for the agriculture industry, noting he is in constant contact with Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture president Alicia King and other industry representatives. He said they are still assessing the full impacts of what the very dry season means for industry going forward.

The On-Farm Water Management Program is part of the federal-provincial Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.