Province offers Reward of Up to $150,000 about the Disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan of Pictou County

The province is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information about the disappearance of Pictou County children Lilly and Jack Sullivan.

The two siblings were reported missing on May 2nd.

Family members reported they saw six-year-old Lilly inside the home and could hear four-year-old Jack on the morning they disappeared. The investigation has confirmed that Lilly and Jack were with family members on the afternoon of May first.

Lilly Sullivan is described as four feet tall and weighing 60 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of her disappearance, Lilly was believed to be wearing a pink Barbie top, pink rubber boots with rainbow print and carrying a cream-coloured backpack with strawberry print.

Jack Sullivan is described as three feet six inches tall and weighing 40 pounds, with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, Jack was believed to be wearing a pull-up diaper, black Under Armour jogging pants and blue rubber boots with dinosaur print.

Anyone with information should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

People who prefer to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More information on the reward being offered by the province can be found by following this link: https://novascotia.ca/just/public_safety/rewards/case_detail_lilly_and_jack_sullivan.asp