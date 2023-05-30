Province offers support to Households evacuated from Recent Fires in HRM and Shelburne County

Premier Tim Houston has announced the Province will provide $500 to every household

required to evacuate because of recent fires in Halifax Regional Municipality and Shelburne County. The Canadian Red Cross will administer the funding. Further details on eligibility and how residents can register will be available today.

Volunteer firefighters will also receive support. The province will now pay the mileage for volunteer firefighters who need to travel to another community to fight fires, including wildfires. Volunteer fire departments can submit their invoices to the provincial Emergency Management Office.

The Province also declared a provincewide burn ban because of the seriousness of the current fires. The ban will remain in place until June 25 unless the Province determines it can be lifted sooner.